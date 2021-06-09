 Pi'erre Bourne and Lil Uzi Vert Reunite on 'Sossboy 2' - Rolling Stone
Read Next Rolling Stone Essentials: 13 of Our Favorite Things to Buy This Month
Pi’erre Bourne and Lil Uzi Vert Reunite on ‘Sossboy 2’

Track will appear on rapper-producer’s upcoming album The Life of Pi’erre 5

Staff Writer

Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images; Interscope

Pi’erre Bourne, the rapper and producer best known for helming the sound of acts like Playboi Carti and Young Nudy, has released a new song with diamond-headed rapper Lil Uzi Vert called “Sossboy 2.” Previously, the pair connected on the deluxe edition of Uzi’s Eternal Atake, for which Bourne produced four songs.

Whereas Bourne’s original “Sossboy” track from last summer is emotional, melodic, and expansive, the follow up is more repetitive, droning and intense. It takes nearly a minute for the song to ascend to something as compelling as Bourne’s best work. Bourne’s middling first verse (“Fresh to death like you ain’t survive/I’m from the bottom like an anchor line”) is elevated by a dry, haunting synth line that disrupts the track’s monotony.

In another highlight, Lil Uzi Vert busts into the song with bars about women and sexual conquests (“Please don’t call me right here on my celly/Cuz my main girl gon’ get jealous”) with his characteristically uncouth charm. 

“Sossboy 2” will appear on Bourne’s upcoming album, The Life of Pi’erre 5.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Lil Uzi Vert, Pi'erre Bourne

