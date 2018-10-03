See Phosphorescent’s Buoyant ‘New Birth in New England’ on ‘Corden’

Phosphorescent stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night to play a joyous version of “New Birth in New England,” from the band’s new LP C’est La Vie.

The group’s first album in five years and first since relocating from their previous home in Brooklyn to Nashville, C’est La Vie is set to drop this Friday, October 5th via Dead Oceans. Singer and leader Matthew Houck, standing center stage in a T-shirt and baseball hat, leads the way through an ebullient, unhurried jam that leaves all the flourishes to the instrumental breaks. One particularly suspenseful pause leading into the sing-along chorus gets a big cheer of approval from the audience, before the band heads into a extended coda that highlights the keyboard work of Houck’s wife Jo Schornikow.

The release of C’est La Vie will be celebrated this Saturday, October 6th with a party at the Basement East in Nashville, before Phosphorescent heads out on a month-long tour of Europe. Houck and company return Stateside in early November to embark on a full-fledged North American tour with support from Liz Cooper and the Stampede.