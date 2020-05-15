‘In My Room’ With Phony Ppl

Brooklyn band Phony Ppl unleashed a swath of songs for the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s In My Room, a series in which artists perform from home while in quarantine.

From each of their respected homes — singer Elbee Thrie, drummer Matt “Maffyuu” Byas, keyboardist Aja Grant, bassist Bari Bass and Elijah Rawk on guitar — the group kicked off with their 2018 stunner “Cookie Crumble,” with Thrie playing the kazoo. “What’s said is said and done is done/I don’t know when I’ll see the sun,” he sings over smooth bass. “When drowning in life’s deepest sea/My cookie crumble under me.” They jammed for several minutes, with Rawk performing a sizzling solo at the end.

The group then shifted gears with “Fkn Around,” a new single featuring Megan Thee Stallion off their upcoming album. “I say we could explain in song better than we can explain out of the song,” Thrie says, just before they play their final track, 2015’s “Why iii Love the Moon.” Grant opens the song with a sparkling piano intro, and the rest join in. “That’s why I love the moon/Every night it’s there for you,” Thrie sings. “It’s constant/Unlike these human beings/Who lie about what it seems to be.”

Phony Ppl’s In My Room segment follows performances by Cherry Glazerr, Squirrel Flower, Sting, Joan Jett, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, and others. To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund or MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.

To support Phony Ppl directly, visit their website.

