Pusha T Linked Up With Phoenix to Drop a New Verse on ‘All Eyes on Me’

The rapper debuted his addition to the song during the French band's show in Paris over the weekend
Phoenix Pusha T We Love Green Festival
Phoenix and Pusha T. Erika Goldring/FilmMagic; Prince Williams/Filmmagic

Pusha T made a surprise appearance at Phoenix’s set at Paris’ We Love Green festival on Saturday, June 3, to debut a new verse to “All Eyes on Me,” a track off last year’s Alpha Zulu.

The special cameo came at the end of a Phoenix medley that interpolated “If I Ever Feel Better” and the part “Funky Squaredance” that’s reminiscent of the crushing chord progression from Pink Floyd’s “Have a Cigar.” From there, the band transitioned into “All Eyes on Me,” and Pusha T took the stage.

“All eyes on me,” Pusha rapped in video posted by Stereogum. “I’m not innocent, I’m militant/I’m keepin’ it dirty money, I’m breaking bad and I’m vigilant.” He punctuated the verse with the words “all eyes on me,” which volleyed back to Phoenix’s Thomas Mars.

(The choice to enlist Pusha T for a remix of “All Eyes on Me” is particularly fitting considering Clipse dropped their own “All Eyes On Me” — featuring Pharrell Williams and Keri Hilson — in 2009. Pusha’s verses from We Love Green does seem new, though.)

It’s unclear if Pusha T and Phoenix plan to release a studio version of their “All Eyes on Me” collaboration, though it’s certainly possible. Recently, Phoenix shared a remix of another Alpha Zulu cut, “Winter Solstice,” with Braxe and Falcon. “We were so moved when we heard what DJ Falcon and Alan Braxe did with the song,” Phoenix wrote on Facebook. “It is the song that sums up our pandemic times for us and since we stayed in touch with Falcon throughout that time it was a full circle moment. We love the fact that their music is both deep and conceptual, and always so sincere.”

