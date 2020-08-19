Phoenix Release ‘Identical’ From Sofia Coppola’s New Film ‘On the Rocks’

Phoenix has shared “Identical,” their first new music since their 2017 album Ti Amo. The track can be heard in the new trailer for the Sofia Coppola film On the Rocks, starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans. The song will be featured in the film when it premieres in October in theaters and on Apple TV Plus.

“Identical” comes with a simple iPhone-shot video depicting a Phoenix sweatshirt going up in flames. The clip was directed by Roman Coppola, who previously created the band’s videos for “Funky Squaredance,” “Long Distance Call” and “Everything Is Everything.” Both the song and video are dedicated to the band’s late friend and collaborator Philippe Zadar.

In addition to contributing “Identical” to the end credits of On the Rocks, Phoenix have written the score for the film and assembled its soundtrack. This will be their fifth collaboration with Sofia Coppola since she first used their song “Too Young” in the film Lost in Translation, also starring Murray.

Last year, Phoenix released the book Phoenix: Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix!, described as “a superfan’s chronicle of the evolution of a band.” It contains photographs and interviews with Phoenix conducted by The Guardian deputy music editor Laura Snapes.