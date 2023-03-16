fbpixel
Duets

Hear Clairo Join Phoenix for Atmospheric Remix of ‘After Midnight’

Song originally appeared on the French band's recent LP, Alpha Zulu
Thomas Mars from Phoenix and Clairo
Clairo collaborates with Phoenix for a new remix of "After Midnight." Scott Dudelson/Getty Images and Lorne Thomson/Redfern

Phoenix have released a new version of their song “After Midnight” featuring vocals from Clairo. After teasing the remix on social media, the group debuted the track last night, marking their second-ever guest feature.

“We’ve loved Claire since day one,” Phoenix said in a statement. “What a treat it is to have her sing with us! We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.”

Clairo added, “I’ve been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I’m very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix.” 

“After Midnight” originally appeared on Alpha Zulu, Phoenix’s seventh studio album, which dropped in November. The LP was produced by Phoenix and recorded in Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs. One of the tracks, “Tonight,” features Ezra Koenig from Vampire Weekend.

Phoenix will embark on a co-headlining run, the Summer Odyssey tour, with Beck on Aug. 1. The 20-date tour will also feature Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe on select dates.

In 2018, Beck joined Phoenix during their Los Angeles residency at the Fonda Theater, performing his records “Lost Cause” and “Jack-Ass” for the crowd. The tour marks their first large-scale collaboration.

