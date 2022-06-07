Phoenix Pull the Ultimate Art-Rock Trick in Their New ‘Alpha Zulu’ Video

Phoenix take the idea of art rock to its literal extreme in the new music video for “Alpha Zulu,” the French outfit’s first new song in two years.

The clip makes use of various face swap and AI technologies to bring to life a host of classic paintings, allowing the figures in these old portraits to bop and sing along to “Alpha Zulu.” Phoenix came up with the concept for the clip, which was directed by their longtime collaborator, Pascal Teixeira, along with Emma Besson and Louis Bes.

Along with sharing the “Alpha Zulu” video, Phoenix announced a world tour that will kick off later this year. The North American leg of the run starts Sept. 6 in St. Paul, Minnesota and wraps Oct. 18 at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City. A string of European and U.K. dates will follow.

Phoenix will receive support from Porches on every headlining date of the North American tour, except the Mexico City show. Tickets will go on sale June 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Per a press release, Phoenix are putting the final touches on their next studio album (neither a title, nor a release date, have been revealed). The LP will mark the group’s first in five years following 2017’s Ti Amo.

Phoenix Tour Dates

September 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

September 7 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 9 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

September 13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

September 16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

September 17-18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

September 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

September 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

September 22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

October 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

October 7 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

October 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

October 14-16 – Austin, TX @ ACL

October 18 – Mexico City @ Pepsi Center