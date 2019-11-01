 Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Oliva Colman Team for Tender Portishead Cover – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next 'His Dark Materials' Review: A Fantasy That Keeps Too Many Secrets Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge Play Ukulele on Portishead Cover With Olivia Colman

Oscar-winner’s cover of “Glory Box” appears on new BBC charity compilation, Got It Covered

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Phoebe Waller-Bridge provides some expert backup ukulele for her Fleabag co-star Olivia Colman on a cover of Portishead’s “Glory Box.” The track appears on the BBC Children in Need charity compilation, Got It Covered, out today, November 1st.

Prior to the album’s release, the BBC shared a behind-the-scenes clip documenting the recording session at Abbey Road Studios in London. In the video, Colman admitted she was nervous about the session, which was why she asked Waller-Bridge and her sister, Isobel — a professional composer, who wrote the music for Fleabag — to join her.

Despite Colman’s nerves, Waller-Bridge vouched for the Oscar-winner’s vocal chops, quipping, “I first knew that Olivia could sing at karaoke. She’s one of those dark horses that is just sort of like, ‘I don’t really, I don’t really…’ And then she brings it and just burns the place down.”

The clip closes with a short snippet of the Waller-Bridge sisters proving some strong and steady ukulele accompaniment for Colman as she croons “Glory Box” with plenty of aplomb.

Along with Colman, Got It Covered also features contributions from Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Jodie Whitaker, David Tennant and more.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.