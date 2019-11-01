Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge Play Ukulele on Portishead Cover With Olivia Colman

Phoebe Waller-Bridge provides some expert backup ukulele for her Fleabag co-star Olivia Colman on a cover of Portishead’s “Glory Box.” The track appears on the BBC Children in Need charity compilation, Got It Covered, out today, November 1st.

Prior to the album’s release, the BBC shared a behind-the-scenes clip documenting the recording session at Abbey Road Studios in London. In the video, Colman admitted she was nervous about the session, which was why she asked Waller-Bridge and her sister, Isobel — a professional composer, who wrote the music for Fleabag — to join her.

Despite Colman’s nerves, Waller-Bridge vouched for the Oscar-winner’s vocal chops, quipping, “I first knew that Olivia could sing at karaoke. She’s one of those dark horses that is just sort of like, ‘I don’t really, I don’t really…’ And then she brings it and just burns the place down.”

The clip closes with a short snippet of the Waller-Bridge sisters proving some strong and steady ukulele accompaniment for Colman as she croons “Glory Box” with plenty of aplomb.

Along with Colman, Got It Covered also features contributions from Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Jodie Whitaker, David Tennant and more.