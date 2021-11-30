‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.”

The track features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and others, along with a backing choir. It was produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska. All proceeds will be given to Los Angeles’ Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which provides resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking in Southern California.

“The Day After Tomorrow” follows several of Bridgers’ Christmas covers throughout the years, including Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).