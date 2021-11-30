 Phoebe Bridgers Covers Tom Waits' 'Day After Tomorrow': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph
Home Music Music News

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Singer-songwriter drops rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow”

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.”

The track features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and others, along with a backing choir. It was produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska. All proceeds will be given to Los Angeles’ Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which provides resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking in Southern California.

“The Day After Tomorrow” follows several of Bridgers’ Christmas covers throughout the years, including Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).

In This Article: Christmas, Phoebe Bridgers, Tom Waits

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.