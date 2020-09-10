 NPR's 'Tiny Desk': Phoebe Bridgers Performs in Mock-Up Oval Office - Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers for President: Watch the Singer-Songwriter Perform on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Standing in front of a mock-up of the Oval Office, the singer-songwriter delivered three tracks from Punisher

Angie Martoccio

Phoebe Bridgers swapped out her skeleton suit for a blazer in a performance for NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

With the ongoing pandemic, artists have been performing at home instead of at NPR, but Bridgers’ segment takes place “in” the Oval Office. Standing in front of the green screen, she’s flanked by her bandmates — drummer Marshall Vore and guitarist Harrison Whitford — who appear as Secret Service agents.

Playing on acoustic guitar, Bridgers tore through three highlights from her new album, Punisher: Kyoto,” “Moon Song” and the epic closing track, “I Know the End.” “I hope everybody’s enjoying their apocalypse,” she told the camera.

The segment marks Bridgers’ fourth Tiny Desk concert, following a 2017 solo set and performances with her two supergroups — Better Oblivion Community Center with Conor Oberst and Boygenius with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus.

Unable to tour behind the new record, Bridgers recently livestreamed a performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, performing Punisher for the first time in full. She also recently covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” for BBC Radio 1 and performed “ICU” and “Halloween” to an empty L.A. Coliseum last month.

In This Article: 2020 election, NPR, Phoebe Bridgers

