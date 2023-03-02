fbpixel
Honoree

Phoebe Bridgers Named One of Time’s 2023 Women of the Year

Singer to perform at March 8 gala in Los Angeles celebrating this year's honorees
Phoebe Bridgers time women of the year
Phoebe Bridgers Getty Images for Tibet House US

Phoebe Bridgers has been named one of Time’s 2023 Women of the Year, with the singer joining the likes of Angela Bassett, Megan Rapinoe, Quinta Brunson, and cover star Cate Blanchett to receive this year’s honor.

Bridgers will also perform at the invite-only Time Women of the Year gala in Los Angeles on March 8, the Hollywood Reporter writes. Other honorees include professional boxer Ramla Ali, activist Ayisha Siddiqa, Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, activist Olena Shevchenko, reproductive rights activist Verónica Cruz Sánchez, and Brazil’s minister of racial equality Anielle Franco. 

Time’s mission is to shine a light on the people and ideas that are making the world a better place. The 2023 Time Women of the Year are leading us all toward a more equal world and affecting real change through their efforts and commitments to climate activism, human rights, social justice, and more,” Time CEO Jessica Sibley said in a statement.

In her accompanying Women of the Year interview, Bridgers talked about her big year ahead — both with Boygenius and her run of dates on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour — as well as her vocal support of abortion rights and criticism of the Supreme Court.

The Time writeup briefly mentions Bridgers’ brief, “emotionally abusive” relationship with Ryan Adams that came to light in 2019 and how despite the aftermath, that singer-songwriter gave Bridgers life-changing advice. 

“Strangely, well, not strangely—life is complex—Ryan Adams sent me a really long email once about how I needed to write the truth, because it’s the only thing that’s interesting about me,” Bridgers says. “The more honest I am, the world just keeps opening up for me.”

