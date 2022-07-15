Watch Phoebe Bridgers, the Killers Perform ‘Runaway Horses’ Live

Phoebe Bridgers and the Killers joined forces at the Colours of Ostrava Festival in the Czech Republic to perform last year’s collaborative track “Runaway Horses.”

It marked the first time Bridgers and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers have sung the track, which comes off the Killers’ recent album, Pressure Machine, together live. It appears to have been an exciting moment for Bridgers herself, who posted on Twitter, “Ok who got a video of me singing with the killers.”

Pressure Machine, produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado and released last year, marked the Killers’ seventh full-length LP. Flowers was inspired by his formative years in the tiny, remote Utah town of Nephi, and the album is a concept record about life in Nephi told from the perspective of various townspeople.

Bridgers, who is currently on tour, has been collaborating a lot recently. She teamed up with Clairo earlier this month onstage in Milan and she will appear on Marcus Mumford’s forthcoming solo album, (self-titled), out Sept. 16. She also recently covered the Carpenters 1972 single “Goodbye to Love” for the soundtrack to animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru.