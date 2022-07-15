 Watch Phoebe Bridgers, the Killers Perform 'Runaway Horses' Live - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'J-Hope Isn't Limited to Bright Things': The BTS Star Breaks Down His Full-Length Solo Debut
Home Music Music News

Watch Phoebe Bridgers, the Killers Perform ‘Runaway Horses’ Live

Song appeared on the Killers’ most recent LP, Pressure Machine

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Phoebe Bridgers and the Killers joined forces at the Colours of Ostrava Festival in the Czech Republic to perform last year’s collaborative track “Runaway Horses.”

It marked the first time Bridgers and Killers frontman Brandon Flowers have sung the track, which comes off the Killers’ recent album, Pressure Machine, together live. It appears to have been an exciting moment for Bridgers herself, who posted on Twitter, “Ok who got a video of me singing with the killers.”

Pressure Machine, produced by the band with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado and released last year, marked the Killers’ seventh full-length LP. Flowers was inspired by his formative years in the tiny, remote Utah town of Nephi, and the album is a concept record about life in Nephi told from the perspective of various townspeople.

Bridgers, who is currently on tour, has been collaborating a lot recently. She teamed up with Clairo earlier this month onstage in Milan and she will appear on Marcus Mumford’s forthcoming solo album, (self-titled), out Sept. 16. She also recently covered the Carpenters 1972 single “Goodbye to Love” for the soundtrack to animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

In This Article: Brandon Flowers, Phoebe Bridgers, The Killers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.