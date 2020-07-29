Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ Haunting, Cinematic New Video for ‘I Know the End’

Things get weird in Phoebe Bridgers’ new video for “I Know the End,” the closing track off her new album Punisher.

Bridgers has rocked the skeleton suit several times over the last few months, but now we’re gifted with an entire room of them, hung up neatly with gray hoodies — dripping wet. A child rolls an apple Bridgers’ way; she takes a bite and drops it to the floor as strangers usher her out. “Always pushing you away from me/But you come back with gravity,” she sings. “And when I call you come home/A bird in your teeth.”

She runs during the song’s chaotic crescendo, picking up a guitar to join her band — including drummer Marshall Vore — at an empty stadium. As the video closes, Bridgers makes out with an elderly woman (possibly Bridgers herself). “No, I’m not afraid to disappear,” she sings over swirling instrumentation. “The billboard said the end is near.”

“I Know the End” follows the Punisher videos for “Kyoto” and “Garden Song.” Bridgers has performed several of the album’s tracks remotely on talk shows, including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Late Show With James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

On Friday, Bridgers will take part in Newport Folk Festival’s virtual Folk on Revival Weekend, appearing at Mavis Staples’ 80th birthday celebration. Filmed last year at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, the show also features Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper and others.