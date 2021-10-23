Watch Phoebe Bridgers, the 1975’s Matty Healy Perform ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’ for First Time

Phoebe Bridgers and the 1975’s Matty Healy performed “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” together for the first time Friday at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater.

Prior to the concert — Bridgers’ last gig of her U.S. tour — the singer cautioned fans on Twitter to “Come early tonight. Trust me.” Concertgoers were then greeted with a surprise acoustic opening set by the 1975 frontman, who brought out Bridgers to perform their Notes From a Conditional Form duet onstage for the first time.

The song’s live debut was over a year in the making, as Bridgers was originally tapped to open for the 1975 during a 2020 tour that was ultimately canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic; Bridgers — who also sang backup on a handful of Notes From a Conditional Form tracks — later took part in a virtual 1975 tribute concert, where she played the band’s early hit “Girls.”

Healy’s set also featured a new track titled “New York” as well as rendition of the 1975’s 2013 single “Sex,” NME reports. Earlier this year, Healy collaborated with Charli XCX and No Rome (“Spinning“) as well as Beabadoobee (“Last Day on Earth“).