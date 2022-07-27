 See the 1975's Matty Healy Scream 'I Know the End' With Phoebe Bridgers - Rolling Stone
Watch the 1975’s Matty Healy Scream ‘I Know the End’ With Phoebe Bridgers

Bridgers was playing the first gig of a four-night residency at London’s Brixton Academy

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Phoebe Bridgers performs at O2 Academy Brixton on July 26, 2022 in London, England

Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Phoebe Bridgers was joined on stage at London’s Brixton Academy Tuesday night by the 1975’s Matty Healy to scream along to “I Know the End.”

Bridgers was playing the first gig of a four-night residency at the legendary south London venue this week at the end of her summer UK and European ‘Reunion Tour’.

At the end of the show, Bridgers welcomed support band Sloppy Jane on to the stage to play strings on “I Know the End,” and at the track’s apex, Healy appeared unannounced on the side of the stage to scream along, leaving just seconds later without a word.

Bridgers and Healy previously performed together onstage in October 2021, when the 1975 singer served as the surprise opening act during Bridgers’ Los Angeles concert; the duo sang their collaboration “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” together at that gig.

Across her summer tour, Bridgers has welcomed a host of artists on stage to perform “I Know the End” with her. At last weekend’s Latitude Festival, she was joined on stage by Maggie Rogers and Rina Sawayama.

Bridgers has also frequently been a special guest on others’ performances over the summer. Across the tour, she has appeared alongside Clairo for a performance of the latter’s song “Bags” in Milan, sung “Just Like Honey” with The Jesus and Mary Chain at Glastonbury and joined The Killers to share a rendition of “Runaway Horses” in the Czech Republic.

The 1975, meanwhile, returned this month with new single “Part of the Band,” the first taster of fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language.

Read Healy’s exclusive interview with Rolling Stone UK about the new album here. In the chat, he describes releasing the band’s new music as being like therapy.

From Rolling Stone UK. Subscribe to the magazine in print and receive complimentary access to the digital edition.

In This Article: Phoebe Bridgers, The 1975

