Phoebe Bridgers, Storefront Church Remember Low’s Mimi Parker with Nostalgic ‘Words’ Cover

Low’s Mimi Parker has been celebrated and remembered through the embrace of music by fellow artists in the weeks since she died at 55 following a battle with ovarian cancer. The latest tribute to the drummer and soprano vocalist comes from Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church, who shared a nostalgic cover of “Words” from Low’s 1994 debut, I Could Live in Hope.

“In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it—relieving, cathartic and honest,” Storefront Church frontman Lukas Frank wrote in a statement.

The newly-arranged recording, crafted by string player Cynthia Tolson, featured Frank on drums alongside guitarist Waylon Rector. Spoon’s Alex Fischel joined on piano with bassist Daniel Rhine. Parker was a key player in positioning Low as a defining “slowcore” band, especially on the drawn-out arrangements found throughout I Could Live in Hope.

Frank added: “This cover features Phoebe, who I’ve known since we were little kids. I couldn’t be more grateful for her contribution and support, both now and over the years. My co-producer Waylon is also someone I’ve known for longer than I haven’t, but this is our first time officially producing something together and I’m proud of the result.”

Storefront Church added depth to the offering with a bold black and white cover image designed by Sam Jayne. “Adding to the nostalgia of it all,” Frank shared. “The cover art is by graphic design master @jamsayne and features a photo my mom took of my sister 30 years ago. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to this song, to Low, and to all who listen.”