Remembering Mimi Parker

Phoebe Bridgers, Storefront Church Remember Low’s Mimi Parker with Nostalgic ‘Words’ Cover

"Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it—relieving, cathartic and honest," Storefront Church's Lukas Frank wrote in a statement
Phoebe Bridgers performs live on stage during Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 6, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Low’s Mimi Parker has been celebrated and remembered through the embrace of music by fellow artists in the weeks since she died at 55 following a battle with ovarian cancer. The latest tribute to the drummer and soprano vocalist comes from Phoebe Bridgers and Storefront Church, who shared a nostalgic cover of “Words” from Low’s 1994 debut, I Could Live in Hope.

“In the wake of Mimi’s passing, I’d like to dedicate this to her. Low’s music has been incredibly useful to me; it’s like an antidote to anxiety, with Mimi’s voice at the heart of it—relieving, cathartic and honest,” Storefront Church frontman Lukas Frank wrote in a statement.

The newly-arranged recording, crafted by string player Cynthia Tolson, featured Frank on drums alongside guitarist Waylon Rector. Spoon’s Alex Fischel joined on piano with bassist Daniel Rhine. Parker was a key player in positioning Low as a defining “slowcore” band, especially on the drawn-out arrangements found throughout I Could Live in Hope.

Frank added: “This cover features Phoebe, who I’ve known since we were little kids. I couldn’t be more grateful for her contribution and support, both now and over the years. My co-producer Waylon is also someone I’ve known for longer than I haven’t, but this is our first time officially producing something together and I’m proud of the result.”

Storefront Church added depth to the offering with a bold black and white cover image designed by Sam Jayne. “Adding to the nostalgia of it all,” Frank shared. “The cover art is by graphic design master @jamsayne and features a photo my mom took of my sister 30 years ago. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has contributed to this song, to Low, and to all who listen.”

