Phoebe Bridgers, Master of Holiday Covers, Takes on the Handsome Family’s ‘So Much Wine’

It wouldn’t be the holidays without Phoebe Bridgers dropping her annual cover. This time, she’s released a delicate rendition of the Handsome Family’s “So Much Wine.”

“I had nothing to say on Christmas day,” Bridgers sings in the opening line. She keeps her version similar to the 2000 original, yet with slower, somber instrumentation. “There’s only so much wine you can drink in one life.”

She co-produced the track with her longtime collaborators Tony Burg and Ethan Gruska. It features her bandmates Marshall Vore and Harrison Whitford, her partner Paul Mescal, and Andrew Bird — who recently worked with Bridgers on transforming an Emily Dickinson poem into a song.

As with all of her holiday covers, Bridgers will donate the proceeds — this time to the Los Angeles LGBTQ Center, which specializes in substance abuse and people living with HIV. Trending Shanquella Robinson Died In Cabo. Her Mom Wants Answers ‘Jesus, Bob’: How Some Musicians Feel About Being Dissed by Dylan in ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ Trump Is Losing Major Donors Less Than a Day After Announcing 2024 Bid Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Marriage Comments, Blames Everyone But Herself

“So Much Wine” is the sixth installment of Bridgers’ holiday covers. Last year, she released a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Before that, she covered Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).

Bridgers will kick off next year by supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras tour in the spring, which includes three nights at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in late May.