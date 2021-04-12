 Phoebe Bridgers' Smashed 'SNL' Guitar Sells for $101,500 at Auction - Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers Smashed Her Guitar on ‘SNL.’ Then It Sold for $101,500

Instrument was auctioned off at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards

Angie Martoccio

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Dan Levy" Episode 1796 -- Pictured: Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs 'I Know The End' on Saturday, February 6, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

Musical guest Phoebe Bridgers performs 'I Know The End' on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.

Will Heath/NBC

Two months after the internet freaked out over Phoebe Bridgers smashing her guitar on Saturday Night Live, the instrument has sold for $101,500 at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

The guitar sold last week during the livestream event, where Bridgers was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Musical Artist. The money will fund the organization’s work for LGBTQ acceptance.

“Phoebe Bridgers’ unforgettable SNL guitar smash has now gone from a much-buzzed-about performance and morphed into an important moment of giving back to the LGBTQ community,” GLAAD’s Head of Talent Anthony Ramos said in a statement. “Phoebe is such a visible, out powerhouse in the music industry and we knew that the item was special, but we were so pleasantly surprised to see such a large amount of money raised that will go directly into our work to support and uplift LGBTQ people. Thank you, Phoebe!”

The guitar smashing — which Bridgers casually described as “just a bucket list thing” — was so overblown that it overshadowed her performances of “Kyoto” and “I Know the End.” Bridgers’ attempt to demolish her Danelectro Dano ’56 baritone guitar even angered David Crosby, whom she called a “little bitch.”

Bridgers recently appeared on Luminous Kid’s “Mountain Crystals” and Julien Baker’s “Favor.” Last week, she announced the vinyl release of her Copycat Killer EP.

In This Article: GLAAD, Phoebe Bridgers, Saturday Night Live, SNL

