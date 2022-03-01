Phoebe Bridgers Gets a New Job: SiriusXM Radio Show Host

Nearly two years after launching Saddest Factory Records, Phoebe Bridgers will bring her label to a monthly SiriusXM show.

Saddest Factory Radio will feature Bridgers in conversation with artists — including label signees Muna, Sloppy Jane, Claud, and more — while she introduces listeners to her favorite songs. “My favorite way to consume music is incidentally — something playing in the grocery store, an opening band I’ve never heard, a college radio station while trying to find signal on a road trip,” Bridgers tells Rolling Stone. “I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in.”

“In my personal life, I have always had a radio show,” she added. “Punishing my friends on road trips with hours of dirges and ambient music, I can’t wait to do it professionally.”

Saddest Factory Radio will premiere on March 3 at 6 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET on SiriusXMU (Channel 35, with encores continuing throughout the weekend. Each episode will arrive the first Thursday of each month.

The news of Saddest Factory Radio arrives after Bridgers contributed to Bright Eyes’ Companion series — and emotionally flavor-bombed Guy Fieri.