Phoebe Bridgers Offers a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Life on the Road in ‘Sidelines’ Video

Phoebe Bridgers offers a glimpse at her life on the road in the new video for her song, “Sidelines.”

The “Sidelines” clip mixes an array of footage from Bridgers’ various concerts during her ongoing “Reunion Tour,” though it’s balanced out with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage. There’s backstage massage trains, impromptu fishing trips, board games and beers, visits with farm animals, and late-night campfires. The video was shot by Bridgers’ younger brother, Jackson.

Bridgers wrote and recorded “Sidelines” for Hulu’s recent series, Conversations With Friends, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name. The new tour video is actually the second visual she’s released for the song: Last month, Bridgers dropped a separate music video that combined footage of her recording the song with scenes from Conversations with Friends.

Bridgers is also set to perform “Sidelines” on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show, June 15. The following day, she’ll wrap the current North American leg of her “Reunion Tour” with a show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. Muna — whom Bridgers signed to her Saddest Factory Records label — will provide support at the gig. Bridgers has a handful of European and U.K. shows scheduled through the summer, but she’ll return for some additional North American gigs in August.