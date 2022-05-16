Phoebe Bridgers Has Her World Thrown Off Its Axis in ‘Sidelines’ Video From ‘Conversations With Friends’

In the music video for her latest original song “Sidelines,” singer and songwriter Phoebe Bridgers lets emotions get messy. The video pulls footage from Conversations With Friends, the Hulu series adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name, to tease out a web of complicated relationships.

“Watched the world from the sidelines / Had nothing to prove,” she croons over a microphone on the song crafted for the series. “Til you came into my life / Gave me something to lose.”

Conversations With Friends follows 21-year-old Dublin university student Frances (Alison Oliver) as she explores an unconventional relationship with her former girlfriend and current best friend Bobbi (Sasha Lane), and a curious married couple made up of Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke).

Helmed by director Lenny Abrahamson, Conversations With Friends tests the limit of strings holding together romances and friendships as secret affairs threaten to bring both down.

“Sidelines,” which marks the first official release from Bridgers since sharing her acclaimed album Punisher in 2020, confronts the fears and anxieties that surface in moments of introspective change. With her world thrown off its axis, the singer is left to make sense of the pieces that remain intact.

Bridgers’ contribution to the Conversations With Friends soundtrack joins releases from Wyvern Lingo, who tackles No Doubt’s classic “Just A Girl,” and PinkPantheress in addition to The Weekend, James Blake, Charli XCX, and HAIM.