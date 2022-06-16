 Phoebe Bridgers Gets Introspective With 'Sidelines' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers Gets Introspective With ‘Sidelines’ on ‘Fallon’

Song appears in Hulu series Conversations With Friends

Phoebe Bridgers was joined by a group of string players for an emotionally evocative performance of her recent song, “Sidelines.” The singer and her band donned skeleton-clad football uniforms, which stood in contrast to the moody, introspective tune, for an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Bridgers wrote and recorded “Sidelines” for Hulu’s recent Sally Rooney adaptation Conversations With Friends, out now. Co-written by Bridgers, her drummer Marshall Vore, and Ruby Rain Henley, the song houses muted percussion and classic Bridgers lines, specifically “I’m not afraid of getting older/Used to fetishize myself/Now I’m talking to my houseplants.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers shared a video for “Sidelines” mixes an array of footage from Bridgers’ various concerts during her ongoing “Reunion Tour,” along with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage. The video was shot by Bridgers’ younger brother, Jackson. Last month, Bridgers dropped a separate music video that combined footage of her recording the song with scenes from Conversations with Friends. 

Bridgers will wrap her “Reunion Tour” with a show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York today, June 16. Muna — whom Bridgers signed to her Saddest Factory Records label — will provide support at the gig. Bridgers has a handful of European and U.K. shows scheduled through the summer, but she’ll return for some additional North American gigs in August. 

