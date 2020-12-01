Phoebe Bridgers Finally Teams Up With Phoebe Waller-Bridge for ‘Savior Complex’ Video

Phoebe Bridgers and Phoebe Waller-Bridge have finally collaborated, with the Fleabag star directing the video for Bridgers’ “Savior Complex.”

Shot in black-and-white and released on Facebook, the clip stars Normal People actor Paul Mescal, who previously starred in the Rolling Stones’ video for “Scarlet.” A bruised Mescal and a dog are seen on a beach, as Bridgers appears in several scenes as the “savior complex,” driving by, appearing as a hotel clerk, and more.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last summer, Bridgers spoke of Waller-Bridge and their name similarity. “I want to normalize personhood,” she said. “I feel like Phoebe Waller-Bridge has done that really well. She’s normalizing being regular, doing stuff that everybody does like masturbating and stealing shit…I think it’s literally more of a stumbling on the name. People who half know who I am and half know who she is, morphing us. I love it. I love any association. She’s so cool.”

Since releasing Punisher in June, Bridgers has made videos for “I Know the End,” “Kyoto,” and “Garden Song.” The album earned Bridgers four Grammy nominations last week: Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album, and “Kyoto” receiving nods for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. She recently dropped a cover of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” for the holidays, donating proceeds to the Downton Women’s Center in Los Angeles.

Last month, Bridgers released the Copycat Killer EP, consisting of four Punisher tracks with string arrangements by Rob Moose. She covered the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” with Maggie Rogers to celebrate Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, donating $173,703.59 to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization.