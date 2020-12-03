Phoebe Bridgers Performs ‘Savior Complex’ in Haunted Christmas Attic on ‘The Tonight Show’

Phoebe Bridgers has been doing some great late-night performances lately, making the best of Covid-19 protocols and pre-taped shows by filming what are essentially performance music videos for her songs. Her latest was “Savior Complex,” performed on Wednesday night’s Tonight Show inside of what appeared to be a haunted attic.

Dressed in a suit and surrounded by bric-a-brac and Christmas decorations, Bridgers began her performance by stepping up to a vintage microphone and saying, “Hit it, Irma.” With that, the attic’s piano started to play “Savior Complex” on its own — spooky — and as Bridgers sang, the camera panned around to show off all the various items collecting dust around her, including a few skeletons. During the instrumental bridge, Bridgers left the mic to say hi to her two dogs, who were also decked out for the holidays.

Bridgers was nominated in four categories for the 2021 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song. Earlier this week, she released the official music video for “Savior Complex,” starring Paul Mescal and directed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As part of Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue, she got together with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for a conversation about their shared love of metal music.