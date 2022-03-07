Phoebe Bridgers Plots More ‘Reunion Tour’ Dates for 2022

Phoebe Bridgers will hit the road this spring with another North American leg of her Reunion Tour.

The singer-songwriter will return to the stage on April 13 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix before playing both weekends of Coachella, April 15 and April 22. The first leg of her tour — which includes a handful of festival dates — will officially launch May 13 at the Amp at Craig Ranch in Las Vegas, and wrap June 15 at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn. Following a U.K. and European run, Bridgers will return for a short West Coast trek that starts August 7 at Hinterland in Saint Charles, Iowa, and ends August 28 with a set at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles.

Fans can now register for tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program through March 8 at 12 p.m. ET. The Verified Fan presale will begin on March 10 at 12 p.m. local time. For every ticket sold to one of Bridgers’ headlining shows, $1 will be donated to the Mariposa Fund, which helps undocumented people obtain reproductive health services.

After releasing her celebrated second album, Punisher, in 2020, Bridgers properly launched her Reunion Tour last fall. Along with those gigs, Bridgers collaborated with Taylor Swift on the Red (Taylor’s Version) track, “Nothing New,” while also dropping two charity singles, a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” and a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers announced that she would be hosting a monthly radio show on Sirus XM’s indie station, XMU. Saddest Factory Radio — named for Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records — will feature Bridgers picking songs and interviewing other artists. The first episode aired on March 3, and future episodes will arrive on the first Thursday of every month.

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates

April 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

May 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch

May 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

May 17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

May 22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest

May 24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club

May 25 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre

May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

May 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 1 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors

June 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

June 4 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 7 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

June 8 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus

June 9 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

June 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

August 7 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland

August 18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion

August 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

August 23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

August 25 – Troudale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

August 27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic