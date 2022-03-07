Phoebe Bridgers Plots More ‘Reunion Tour’ Dates for 2022

Phoebe Bridgers will hit the road this spring with another North American leg of her Reunion Tour.
The singer-songwriter will return to the stage on April 13 at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix before playing both weekends of Coachella, April 15 and April 22. The first leg of her tour — which includes a handful of festival dates — will officially launch May 13 at the Amp at Craig Ranch in Las Vegas, and wrap June 15 at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn. Following a U.K. and European run, Bridgers will return for a short West Coast trek that starts August 7 at Hinterland in Saint Charles, Iowa, and ends August 28 with a set at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles.
Fans can now register for tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program through March 8 at 12 p.m. ET. The Verified Fan presale will begin on March 10 at 12 p.m. local time. For every ticket sold to one of Bridgers’ headlining shows, $1 will be donated to the Mariposa Fund, which helps undocumented people obtain reproductive health services.
After releasing her celebrated second album, Punisher, in 2020, Bridgers properly launched her Reunion Tour last fall. Along with those gigs, Bridgers collaborated with Taylor Swift on the Red (Taylor’s Version) track, “Nothing New,” while also dropping two charity singles, a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” and a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.”
Earlier this month, Bridgers announced that she would be hosting a monthly radio show on Sirus XM’s indie station, XMU. Saddest Factory Radio — named for Bridgers’ label, Saddest Factory Records — will feature Bridgers picking songs and interviewing other artists. The first episode aired on March 3, and future episodes will arrive on the first Thursday of every month.
Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates
April 13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
May 13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch
May 14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
May 17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
May 22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest
May 24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club
May 25 – St Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre
May 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
May 28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
May 31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 1 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdoors
June 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion
June 4 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 7 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
June 8 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus
June 9 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
June 11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
June 13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
August 7 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland
August 18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion
August 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
August 23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
August 25 – Troudale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater
August 27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic