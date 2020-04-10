Phoebe Bridgers Brings New Song ‘Kyoto’ to Her Bathroom on ‘Kimmel’

Phoebe Bridgers delivered one of the more unique late-night quarantine performances, setting up in her bathroom for a rendition of her new song “Kyoto” on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday.

Fittingly dubbing the session, Live From the Lavatory, Bridgers appeared in her bathtub and performed the wistful and meditative tune on a versatile synth known as the Suzuki QChord while singing into a pink toy microphone that was visibly taped to a stand. “Born under Scorpio skies,” Bridgers sang, a bottle of shampoo hanging out in the corner, “I wanted to see the world/through your eyes until it happened/Then I changed my mind.”

Bridgers released “Kyoto” Thursday, and the track follows her previous single, “Garden Song,” which arrived last month. Bridgers is set to release her second solo album, Punisher, June 19th via Dead Oceans. The LP follows 2017’s Stranger in the Alps, and features guest appearances from her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, fellow Better Oblivion Community Center member Conor Oberst and session drummer Jim Keltner. Bridgers produced the album with Ethan Gruska and Tony Berg.