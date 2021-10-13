Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ Bring ‘Moon Song’ Into Space on ‘Kimmel’

Phoebe Bridgers took the title of her track “Moon Song” literally for a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, donning a silver NASA jumpsuit and playing inside a spaceship. Joined by a violinist, the singer gave the Punisher song a emotional vibe as she crooned, “I would give you the moon.”

Bridgers is currently touring in support of Punisher, released last year. She is on the road until October 26th, with a performance at Washington, DC’s The Anthem, and has upcoming stops in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Earlier this month, the musician released a cover of Bo Burnham’s tune “That Funny Feeling” exclusively via her Bandcamp, with proceeds from the track benefitting Texas Abortion Funds. The cover, which Bridgers has also been performing live on her current tour, was recorded in Los Angeles with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott, and Maria Taylor. It was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, and Bridgers.

Over the weekend, Austin City Limits cut Bridgers’ set short, leading to the singer tweeting, “lol fuck acl” on Saturday. The festival has since apologized and donated Texas Abortion Funds in her name.