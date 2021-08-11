Phoebe Bridgers Makes Metallica’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Even More Haunting

It’s not fall yet, but Phoebe Bridgers brings the haunted vibes to her new cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”

The rendition opens with a twinkling of piano as Bridgers brings her signature dense vocals to the track. Her version of “Nothing Else Matters” is off The Metallica Blacklist, an upcoming tribute album to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 self-titled LP (known as The Black Album).

The massive tribute compilation features 53 different Metallica covers that benefit 52 charities. Bridgers is just one of the many artists covering “Nothing Else Matters”: Miley Cyrus, Darius Rucker, My Morning Jacket, Chris Stapleton, and others also contributed their own renditions of the song. Other tracks include St. Vincent’s take on “Sad But True,” Mac DeMarco’s “Enter Sandman,” and more.

Paired with the tribute covers album is a deluxe reissue of The Black Album itself, which contains 14 CDs, six vinyl LPs, and six CDs. Both components arrive on September 10th.

“I think of Metallica as being a pop band,” Bridgers told Lars Ulrich last year, in Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians issue. “A lot of metal is just metal to be metal — but Metallica write real songs.”