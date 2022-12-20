Phoebe Bridgers Leads All-Star Cover of Nico’s ‘These Days’ With Matty Healy, Trey Anastasio, Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff corralled an intriguing mix of musicians — including Phoebe Bridgers, the 1975’s Matty Healy, and Phish’s Trey Anastasio — for a performance of the Jackson Browne-penned Nico classic, “These Days.”

Stereogum shared a video of the special performance (and several others), which also featured vocal contributions from Bridgers’ Boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus and Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering. Meanwhile, Antonoff, Healy, and Anastasio combined to create a tangle of finger-picked guitars.

This all-star rendition of “These Days” closed out the Ally Coalition’s eighth annual Talent Show benefit concert in New York City Monday night, Dec. 19 (Antonoff and his sister, the fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, co-founded the Ally Coalition, as a way to help LGBTQ+ youth). Along with the aforementioned artists, the show featured appearances from comedian Mike Birbiglia, Joy Oladokun, Christian Lee Hutson, and Claud; Antonoff’s band Bleachers were also on-hand, as was his former Fun. bandmate Andrew Dost, who performed with his new group, Metal Bubble Trio.

Other highlights from the concert included Antonoff and Healy running through a string of 1975 songs, including "All I Need to Hear" and "Wintering." Anastasio also joined Antonoff for a cover of the National's "Bloodbuzz Ohio."

Bridgers’ contributions included renditions of “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End,” with Dacus and Hutson providing vocals. (A whole bunch of additional videos from the show are available on Stereogum’s YouTube page.)