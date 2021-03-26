Phoebe Bridgers Contributes Spoken Word to Luminous Kid’s ‘Mountain Crystals’

You know the striking cover for Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher? The photo was taken by Swedish photographer/musician Olof Grind when the duo embarked on a 24-hour road trip into the California desert. Now, Bridgers has returned the favor, contributing to “Mountain Crystals,” Grind’s new single released as Luminous Kid.

The queer indie-pop musician dropped a self-directed video to pair with the track, which features two lovers basking in red light. Bridgers’ spoken word comes in at just over three minutes: “I see your love from across an ocean of obstacles surrounding my brain,” she says. “There’s a blinking light of freedom, will you flip the switch? I’m going insane.”

Grind wrote “Mountain Crystals” in Los Angeles, following a party at Conor Oberst’s home that Bridgers invited him to.

“Before I had ever released anything I was pretty shy to show my music to people, but hanging out shooting with Phoebe on the road for a few days got us talking so much about the writing process and of creating in general,” Grind said in a statement. “I felt like we really connected on this topic. A few months later when I asked on my IG-story for tips on how to best self-release music, she was like, ‘Send it to me.’ I got the sweetest response from her when she had listened to the album, and suddenly I felt like my only two fans were my mom and Phoebe Bridgers, because I had barely shown the recordings to anyone else.”

Grind added: “She quoted her favorite line from ‘Mountain Crystals’ and I was like ‘Omg, this song was written after the party with you in L.A. a while back.’ It was in the previous fall, and I had just fled across the ocean to spend some time in L.A. to contemplate a tricky relationship. I got an invitation by Phoebe to Conor Oberst’s house for a party, which led to an insightful mushroom trip that got my thoughts spinning around my relationship. I started to scribble down the lyrics during the party and finished up the song a few days later. Asking Phoebe to participate felt so beautiful since her invitation was the reason that the song came to be.”

“Mountain Crystals” appears on Luminous Kid’s upcoming debut At the End of the Dream, out April 23rd. It follows the singles “Velvet Meadow,” “A Restless Heart Would Rather Float in Space,” and “The Gutter of Our Ecstasy.“