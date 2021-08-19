Phoebe Bridgers Taps Bartees Strange for ‘Kyoto’ Remix

Bartees Strange, the Marias, and Glitch Gum have dropped their own remixes of Phoebe Bridgers “Kyoto,” from her recent album Punisher.

Strange’s rendition (above) stays in the same vein as the original, but with subtle keyboard and his signature vocals. “I wanted to find a way to make this song hit in a completely different way, but still retain some of the big and small moments that make the song special to me,” he said in a statement. “At first I was thinking through how I could use the stems, but the more I got into it, the more I wanted to take it somewhere else entirely. Crushing tune, glad I could mess around with it.”

The Marias’ cover veers into psychedelic territory, while Glitch Gum’s is glossed in hyperpop. “It was so fun deconstructing the musical realms of both Phoebe and I and combining them into something that filled the hyperpop-indie-crossover-shaped hole in my brain,” he said. “I am just really happy with how it turned out and forever thankful for Phoebe, her friends, and their continuous support.”

Bridgers has been busy the last few months, teaming up with the Killers on their new song “Runaway Horses,” covering Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” and collaborating with Taylor Swift on her Red re-recording — on “Nothing New” from the vault, out in November. She’ll return to the road this fall, kicking off in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 3rd.