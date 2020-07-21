 Phoebe Bridgers Performs Disco-Karaoke 'Kyoto' at Home on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers Performs Disco-Karaoke ‘Kyoto’ at Home on ‘Colbert’

A live set from Bridgers will air as part of Newport Folk Festival’s livestream event later this month

Like many artists performing on late night these days, Phoebe Bridgers had to get creative with her at-home stage setup for her latest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. This time, she went full karaoke.

Bridgers performed “Kyoto,” from her new album Punisher, in front of a glittery curtain with multi-colored lights and a disco ball. Singing over a sputtering backing track for the song, Bridgers’ performance wasn’t diminished at all by the karaoke vibes of the set; if anything, it enhanced the absurdity of it all, with Bridgers dressing up in her now-trademark skeleton onesie to complete the look.

In addition to releasing Punisher last month, Bridgers also dropped several demo tracks as part of the supergroup Boygenius with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. The demos were available for purchase on Bandcamp for one day only, and proceeds went toward three local charities.

Bridgers recently collaborated with comedian Zack Fox on the Twitch livestream Released!, and later this month, a set she performed at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles in May 2019 will be featured as part of the Newport Folk Festival’s Folk on Revival Weekend livestream event, taking place July 31st through August 2nd.

