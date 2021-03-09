 Phoebe Bridgers Covers John Prine's 'Summers End' for Spotify Singles - Rolling Stone
Phoebe Bridgers Covers John Prine’s ‘Summers End’ for Spotify Singles

Singles package also includes a new version of “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Phoebe Bridgers rehearses on stage during the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House)

Phoebe Bridgers rehearses on stage during the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala on February 26, 2020 in New York City.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of the late John Prine’s “Summers End” as part of Spotify’s Singles series. The studio rendition features backing vocals from Alabama singer-songwriter Maria Taylor.

As part of the Singles package, Bridgers also shared a new version of her Punisher track “Kyoto” featuring vocals with singer-songwriter Jackson Browne. You can hear both new tracks below.

This marks Bridgers’ second time contributing to Spotify Singles, following her 2018 cover of the Cure’s “It’s Friday, I’m in Love.” Her “Summers End” cover also serves as her entry in a series of weekly Singles covers that the streaming platform will be releasing in the lead-up to the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14th. Bridgers is nominated in four categories: Best Rock Performance for “Kyoto,” Best Rock Song for “Kyoto,” Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher, and Best New Artist, for which Prine was also nominated in 1972.

Last month, Bridgers made her Saturday Night Live debut with a performance that ended in an onstage guitar smash. She also teamed up with Charlie Hickey for his new song “Ten Feet Tall,” and joined her Boygenius collaborators Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker on the single “Favor,” from Baker’s new album Little Oblivions.

