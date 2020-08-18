Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform ‘Punisher’ Songs at L.A. Coliseum

Back in March, before Covid-19 put a hold on live music, Phoebe Bridgers participated in Versus Creative’s 50on50, a series where musicians perform for small crowds in stadium-sized venues.

For their installment, Bridgers and her band performed “ICU” and “Halloween,” two songs off her latest album Punisher, for a tiny group at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; videos of the performances were just released on Tuesday.

According to The Fader, this was the first time Bridgers performed either song in front of an audience. In the “ICU” clip, the band plays in the middle of the stadium seats, then moves to the locker rooms for the then-unreleased track “Halloween.” Both visuals were directed by Tony Corella, and they’re reminiscent of Bridgers’ music video for “I Know the End,” the closing track off of Punisher, which also took place in a large stadium and locker room.

Earlier this month, Bridgers released a cover of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free” with Courtney Barnett as part of Newport Folk Festival’s three-day livestream event. She released Punisher this past June, along with videos for “Kyoto” and “Garden Song.” Bridgers has performed several of the album’s tracks remotely on talk shows, including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Late Show With James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel Live.