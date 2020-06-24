Phoebe Bridgers and Her Skeleton Suit Perform ‘I See You’ on ‘Corden’

Phoebe Bridgers and her skeleton suit took a wild car ride to perform “I See You” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden.

The indie star has been wearing the outfit quite regularly — even on the cover of her new album, Punisher — and in the Late Show clip above, she sports it inside a car as she drives frantically around a parking lot. “Laying down on the lawn/I’m tired of trying to get in the house,” she sings, as the Punisher track plays along on the stereo. “I’m thinking out loud.”

Bridgers released Punisher, the follow-up to her 2017 solo debut Stranger in the Alps, last week. It was originally slated for June 19th, but she dropped it a day early and encouraged fans to donate to racial justice organizations. “I’m not pushing the record until things go back to ‘normal’ because I don’t think they should,” she said. “Here it is a little early. Abolish the police. Hope you like it.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers performed a brief virtual trek of performances around her house in Los Angeles, ranging from the kitchen to her bed. In April, she performed the single “Kyoto” from her bathroom on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I won’t know, truly, what [this] record’s about until like, a year from now,” she recently told Rolling Stone. “It’s like when you go through a breakup and then five years later you’re like, ‘Oh, shit. That’s what was going on at that time.'”