Phoebe Bridgers Performs ‘I Know the End’ in an Empty Theater on ‘Late Night’

Phoebe Bridgers dropped a performance of her Punisher song “I Know the End” on Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday, September 29th.

The clip was directed by Jason Lester and comprises one long shot in an empty theater with Bridgers singing as she roams from a plush backstage area through fluorescent-lit halls, finally appearing on the stage. As “I Know the End” reaches its grand finale, Bridgers’ band even appears on a screen behind her while she leaps around and roses rain down on her.

Bridgers has turned in a handful of unique quarantine performances this year. Earlier this month, she recorded a set for NPR’s Tiny Desk series in a mock-up of the Oval Office; in July she turned her home into a karaoke room for a rendition of “Kyoto” on The Late Show; while in April she performed the same song on Kimmel while in her bathtub. Also, in lieu of an actual tour, Bridgers live-streamed a handful of performances from her house, with each “show” taking place in a different room.

Bridgers released Punisher in June. The album follows her 2017 debut, Stranger in the Alps.