 Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, Margo Price Perform at RBG Tribute - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Indecline Debuts 'The Art of Protest' Documentary
Home Music Music News

See Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, and Margo Price Perform at RBG Tribute

Honor Her Wish event also featured appearances from Miley Cyrus, Michael Stipe, and Demi Lovato

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Phoebe Bridgers rehearses on stage during the 33nd Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala on February 26, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House)

Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, and Margo Price were among the performers at the Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute, Honor Her Wish.

Getty Images for Tibet House

Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, and Margo Price all performed songs during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute, Honor Her Wish, on Monday, October 12th.

Snippets of each performance — and a few others — were posted on the Twitter account of Demand Justice, the group that organized the event. Bridgers delivered a simple but striking rendition of “Graceland Too” from her most recent album, Punisher, as a portrait of RBG sat on a mantle in the background.

Meanwhile, Williams performed “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” off her solo debut, Petals for Armor, which arrived in May. Williams dedicated the performance to “the women in my family who overcame sexual and domestic violence,” adding, “I want to send my heart out to and my deepest respect and gratitude to anyone who fights for the dignity and honor of victims of sexual and domestic violence.”

Price aptly prefaced her rendition of “Pay Gap” with a tribute to Ginsburg, calling the late Supreme Court Justice “a feminist icon and a hero to so many. She was the very definition of truth, justice, and honor. Ruth fought for women’s rights and equal pay, but she also fought for equality for all and how it could benefit all.”

The Honor Her Wish event also featured performances from Jon Batiste and the Resistance Revival Chorus. Demi Lovato, Michael Stipe, Miley Cyrus, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren were among the speakers.

In This Article: Hayley Williams, Margo Price, Phoebe Bridgers, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1344: Bruce Springsteen
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.