See Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, and Margo Price Perform at RBG Tribute

Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, and Margo Price all performed songs during the Ruth Bader Ginsburg tribute, Honor Her Wish, on Monday, October 12th.

Snippets of each performance — and a few others — were posted on the Twitter account of Demand Justice, the group that organized the event. Bridgers delivered a simple but striking rendition of “Graceland Too” from her most recent album, Punisher, as a portrait of RBG sat on a mantle in the background.

Meanwhile, Williams performed “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris” off her solo debut, Petals for Armor, which arrived in May. Williams dedicated the performance to “the women in my family who overcame sexual and domestic violence,” adding, “I want to send my heart out to and my deepest respect and gratitude to anyone who fights for the dignity and honor of victims of sexual and domestic violence.”

Price aptly prefaced her rendition of “Pay Gap” with a tribute to Ginsburg, calling the late Supreme Court Justice “a feminist icon and a hero to so many. She was the very definition of truth, justice, and honor. Ruth fought for women’s rights and equal pay, but she also fought for equality for all and how it could benefit all.”

The Honor Her Wish event also featured performances from Jon Batiste and the Resistance Revival Chorus. Demi Lovato, Michael Stipe, Miley Cyrus, Nancy Pelosi, Stacey Abrams, Hillary Clinton, and Elizabeth Warren were among the speakers.