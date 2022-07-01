 Phoebe Bridgers Covers The Carpenters for 'Minions' Soundtrack - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next City Girls, Usher Head to the Roller Rink for 'Good Love' Video
Home Music Music News

Hear Phoebe Bridgers’ Cover The Carpenters’ ‘Goodbye to Love’ for ‘Minions’ Soundtrack

Song appears on the forthcoming Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which also features contributions from artists including St. Vincent, Thundercat and H.E.R.

By

Senior News Editor

Kat Bouza's Most Recent Stories

View All

Phoebe Bridgers is paying homage to pop legends The Carpenters with a dreamy reinterpretation of the sibling duo’s 1972 single “Goodbye to Love.” The song appears on the soundtrack for the animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters Friday.

Bridgers’ subdued, gentle multi-tracked vocals skate across a piano progression before the song explodes into a lounge music fever dream, complete with swirling psychedelic synth accents. (The Carpenters’ original version of the tune was celebrated for its use of a distorted guitar solo — a unique production choice for the soft rock genre at the time. Sadly, the fuzz is absent from Bridgers’ take, replaced instead by a woozy horn lead.)

The Seventies-inspired soundtrack was produced by Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Jack Antonoff and includes contributions from St. Vincent (“Funkytown“), H.E.R. (“Dance to the Music“), Thundercat, RZA, and Caroline Polachek, among others. In addition to the covers of disco-era chart-topping hits, the soundtrack also features “Turn Up The Sunshine,” an original collaboration between Diana Ross and Tame Impala penned by Antonoff.

Related Stories

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn't Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on 'Vicious'
Cardi B Enlists Kanye West, Lil Durk to Flaunt Some 'Hot Sh-t'

Related Stories

Silence of the Lambs; Writer; Ted Tally
'Silence of the Lambs': 'It Broke All the Rules'
Album Guide: Metallica

“Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre,” Antonoff wrote on Instagram when he announced the record.

Bridgers is currently in Europe continuing her hotly tipped Reunion Tour, which wraps with a string of sold-out performances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton at the end of this month. In addition to an appearance at Glastonbury, where she joined Jesus and Mary Chain for a performance of their shoegaze classic “Just Like Honey,” the singer-songwriter also hit a career milestone this week when she opened for The Rolling Stones at London’s Hyde Park. She’ll return stateside later this summer for performances at a handful of U.S. festivals — including San Francisco’s Outside Lands — before heading to South America in November.

In This Article: Jack Antonoff, Minions, Phoebe Bridgers, song announcement, The Carpenters

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.