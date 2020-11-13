Trump Lost, So Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers Covered the Goo Goo Dolls’ ‘Iris’

On Election Day, Phoebe Bridgers promised to cover the Goo Goo Dolls’ “Iris” if Donald Trump lost. With Joe Biden as our President-elect, Bridgers has officially released the rendition — with Maggie Rogers lending a hand on vocals.

The duo harmonize on the chorus, with Bridgers taking the first verse and Rogers singing the second. When Bridgers initially teased the cover, Rogers responded, “U need some harmonies for that special tune?” To which Bridgers replied, “I’d give up forever to harmonize with you.”

Bridgers released the cover exclusively on Bandcamp, with proceeds going to Fair Fight, an organization that promotes fair elections around the country through voter education, election reform, and combating voter suppression. Bridgers appeared on the recent Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, a comp that also donated to the organization.

Earlier this week, Bridgers announced the Copycat Killer EP, which contains Rob Moose’s string arrangements on four tracks from her new album Punisher. She joined Flea and Jon Theodore last month on Bright Eyes’ “Miracle of Life,” a song to benefit Planned Parenthood. She also performed the Punisher track “Graceland Too” for Honor Her Wish, a Ruth Bader Ginsberg tribute. She recently launched the label Saddest Factory Records, an imprint of Dead Oceans.

Rogers recently performed the Heard It in a Past Life track “Back in My Body” at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Last month, she announced her next release will be Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011-2016.