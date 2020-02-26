Phoebe Bridgers Rips a Bong in ‘Garden Song’ Video

Phoebe Bridgers gets extremely high and hangs with fuzzy monsters in the video for “Garden Song.” The track is her first new solo material in three years, following her 2017 debut, Stranger in the Alps.

Directed by Bridgers’ brother, Jackson, the clip opens with Bridgers alone in her room, slowly ripping a bong as smoke fills the air. She rarely smokes weed, but Jackson makes it a fun experience by “surprising” her with fuzzy creatures that bump into her as she’s singing: “Someday I’m gonna live in your house up on the hill/And when your skinhead neighbor goes missing/I’ll plant a garden in the yard then.”

One minute into the song, comedian Tig Notaro appears, masked in a black hood. She sits behind Bridgers on her bed, and remains unnoticed until the end. “I don’t how but I’m taller,” Bridgers sings over heart-wrenching synths. “It must be something in the water.”

Bridgers has been consistently releasing music and touring since Alps, first with supergroup Boygenius (alongside Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) and then with Conor Oberst as Better Oblivion Community Center. She recently collaborated with the National’s Matt Berninger on “Walking on a String,” from Zach Galifianakis’ Between Two Ferns: The Movie, as well as a cover of Simon and Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night,” with Berninger and Fiona Apple. Her second solo album is expected to arrive this year.

Bridgers will open for the National this spring, kicking off on March 17th in Tokyo. She’ll play in Australia and New Zealand before returning to the states to support the 1975 tour, hitting major North American cities, starting April 27th in Houston. She’ll stop at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 26th before wrapping up at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami on June 9th.