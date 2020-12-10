Phoebe Bridgers Details Collaboration With Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Phoebe Bridgers kicked off December by teaming up with Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge for the “Savior Complex” video. Now, the singer-songwriter details their collaboration in a behind-the-scenes video.

“I had sent Phoebe the whole record in an email, and I was like, ‘I’d love to pick this, this, or this song,’ and none of them were ‘Savior Complex,'” Bridgers explained. “Phoebe was like, ‘No, we’re doing ‘Savior Complex.'” The video — starring Normal People actor Paul Mescal — was shot in the British Isles, which was new for Bridgers, who had only ever made videos in Los Angeles.

“Phoebe Waller-Bridge is an angel,” Bridgers added. “And I hope that we get to get married so that we have the exact same name.” Later, she reveals that Waller-Bridge “fired her” as the leading lady, replacing her with the chihuahua that roams around with Mescal.

Shortly after releasing the music video, Bridgers performed “Savior Complex” in a stunning, haunted Christmas attic — featuring a ghost piano player. She’s on Kid Cudi’s upcoming album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, on the track “Lovin’ Me,” out Friday. Bridgers’ new album, Punisher, was placed at Number 10 on Rolling Stone’s Best Albums of 2020 list.