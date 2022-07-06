Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo Perform Together Live in Milan

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo for a live rendition of Clairo’s 2019 single “Bags” at a concert in Milan. Clairo supported Bridgers at the show, at Carroponte in Sesto San Giovanni, and surprised the audience with the collaboration.

phoebe bridgers and clairo performing bags together is my everything 🫶🏻pic.twitter.com/mb9TFEeyln — mari (@sptlessminds) July 5, 2022

CLAIRO AND PHOEBE BRIDGERS SINGING “BAGS” TOGETHER AT CARROPONTE, MILANO (JULY 5th 2022)

VIDEO SHOT BY ME SO PLS GIVE CREDIT

AND YES I’M STILL SHAKING pic.twitter.com/mdtq3s1MfH — fre ²⁸ (@freetavv) July 6, 2022

Later in the evening, Clairo collaborated with Bridgers during the latter’s set, providing backing vocals on “I Know The End.”

will not get over clairo and her band joining in ‘i know the end’ with phoebe bridgers pic.twitter.com/Ohcw3Y5NvT — mari (@sptlessminds) July 6, 2022

Bridgers and Clairo previously shared vocals on Lorde’s “Solar Power,” although the singers hadn’t met each other at the time they recorded their parts for the track. During Glastonbury last month, Clairo came out onstage during Lorde’s set alongside Arlo Parks to perform “Stoned At The Nail Salon.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers paid homage to pop legends the Carpenters with a dreamy reinterpretation of the sibling duo’s 1972 single “Goodbye to Love” for the soundtrack for the animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru. The Seventies-inspired soundtrack was produced by Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Jack Antonoff.

Bridgers is currently in Europe continuing her Reunion Tour, which wraps with a string of sold-out performances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton at the end of this month. She’ll return stateside later this summer for performances at a handful of U.S. festivals — including San Francisco’s Outside Lands — before heading to South America in November.