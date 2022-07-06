 Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo Perform Together Live in Milan - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo Perform Together Live in Milan

The duo joined forces for “Bags” and “I Know The End.”

Reporter

MILAN, ITALY - JULY 05: Phoebe Bridgers performs at Carroponte on July 05, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)MILAN, ITALY - JULY 05: Phoebe Bridgers performs at Carroponte on July 05, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Corbis via Getty Images

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo for a live rendition of Clairo’s 2019 single “Bags” at a concert in Milan. Clairo supported Bridgers at the show, at Carroponte in Sesto San Giovanni, and surprised the audience with the collaboration.

Later in the evening, Clairo collaborated with Bridgers during the latter’s set, providing backing vocals on “I Know The End.”

Bridgers and Clairo previously shared vocals on Lorde’s “Solar Power,” although the singers hadn’t met each other at the time they recorded their parts for the track. During Glastonbury last month, Clairo came out onstage during Lorde’s set alongside Arlo Parks to perform “Stoned At The Nail Salon.”

Earlier this month, Bridgers paid homage to pop legends the Carpenters with a dreamy reinterpretation of the sibling duo’s 1972 single “Goodbye to Love” for the soundtrack for the animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru. The Seventies-inspired soundtrack was produced by Grammy Award-winning hitmaker Jack Antonoff.

Bridgers is currently in Europe continuing her Reunion Tour, which wraps with a string of sold-out performances at London’s O2 Academy Brixton at the end of this month. She’ll return stateside later this summer for performances at a handful of U.S. festivals — including San Francisco’s Outside Lands — before heading to South America in November.

