 Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Christian Lee Hutson on 'CBS Mornings' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Late Show' Staffers, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Arrested for Unlawful Entry at U.S. Capitol
Home Music Music News

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Christian Lee Hutson for ‘CBS Mornings’ Performance

Los Angeles singer-songwriter also performs the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” for Saturday Sessions

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Christian Lee Hutson made his television debut as part of CBS Mornings’ “Saturday Sessions,” with Phoebe Bridgers accompanying the Los Angeles singer-songwriter on a pair of songs.

A longtime collaborator of Bridgers’ — Hutson co-wrote a handful of tracks on Punisher, including “Garden Song” and “I Know the End,” as well as played guitar on that 2020 LP — Hutson performed “Rubberneckers,” from his recent LP Quitters, and his 2020 single “Lose This Number” with Bridgers.

Hutson will embark on his first headlining tour next month before rejoining Bridgers on the road in August to serve as special guest on her run of dates.

Additionally, Hutson delivered a solo acoustic rendition of the Cure’s classic “Just Like Heaven” for the Saturday Sessions:

Hutson, one of Rolling Stone’s Artist You Need to Know, previously toured in Jenny Lewis’ band and as a member of Bridgers and Conor Oberst’s Better Oblivion Community Center before releasing Beginners, his first LP on the Anti- label, in May 2020.

“I just never imagined, really, that I could be taken seriously just by having good songs,” Hutson told Rolling Stone at the time. “When you want to write songs, you look for different archetypes that you can imitate on your way to figuring out who you are. I had a weird kick of a fake accent. I just really was not confident at all, and thought that all these other things had to legitimize what I was doing.”

In This Article: Christian Lee Hutson, Phoebe Bridgers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.