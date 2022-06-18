Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Christian Lee Hutson for ‘CBS Mornings’ Performance

Christian Lee Hutson made his television debut as part of CBS Mornings’ “Saturday Sessions,” with Phoebe Bridgers accompanying the Los Angeles singer-songwriter on a pair of songs.

A longtime collaborator of Bridgers’ — Hutson co-wrote a handful of tracks on Punisher, including “Garden Song” and “I Know the End,” as well as played guitar on that 2020 LP — Hutson performed “Rubberneckers,” from his recent LP Quitters, and his 2020 single “Lose This Number” with Bridgers.

Hutson will embark on his first headlining tour next month before rejoining Bridgers on the road in August to serve as special guest on her run of dates.

Additionally, Hutson delivered a solo acoustic rendition of the Cure’s classic “Just Like Heaven” for the Saturday Sessions:

Hutson, one of Rolling Stone’s Artist You Need to Know, previously toured in Jenny Lewis’ band and as a member of Bridgers and Conor Oberst’s Better Oblivion Community Center before releasing Beginners, his first LP on the Anti- label, in May 2020.

“I just never imagined, really, that I could be taken seriously just by having good songs,” Hutson told Rolling Stone at the time. “When you want to write songs, you look for different archetypes that you can imitate on your way to figuring out who you are. I had a weird kick of a fake accent. I just really was not confident at all, and thought that all these other things had to legitimize what I was doing.”