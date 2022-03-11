Wish Hard on This Stripped-Down Version of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Chinese Satellite’

“Chinese Satellite,” the interstellar centerpiece of Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher, has received an acoustic rendition.

Recorded at Sound City in Los Angeles, the new version of the track is stripped of Ethan Gruska and Tony Berg’s production, leaving Bridgers solely on acoustic — resulting in a dazzling, even lonelier feel.

The new cut of “Chinese Satellite” is part of Secretly Canadian’s ongoing SC25 singles series, a celebration of the label’s 25th anniversary. All proceeds go directly to New Hope for Families, a nonprofit raising money to fight homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Chinese Satellite” is the 20th of the project’s 25 singles, after Bright Eyes “Running Back,” Hatchie’s “Crush,” Bartees Strange’s “Lady Luck,” and more.

Courtesy of Secretly Canadian

Earlier this week, Bridgers expanded her Reunion Tour, which kicks off next month in Phoenix, Arizona. She recently launched Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM, a monthly show she hosts. It features her in conversations with artists from her label, while she plays and discusses her favorite songs.

“My favorite way to consume music is incidentally — something playing in the grocery store, an opening band I’ve never heard, a college radio station while trying to find signal on a road trip,” Bridgers told Rolling Stone. “I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in.”