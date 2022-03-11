 Hear Phoebe Bridgers' Stripped-Down, Lonely Cut of 'Chinese Satellite' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Patti Smith, Gogol Bordello Stand Against 'Monstrous Fascist Regime' at Ukraine Benefit
Home Music Music News

Wish Hard on This Stripped-Down Version of Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Chinese Satellite’

Rendition is part of Secretly Canadian’s SC25 singles series

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Chinese Satellite,” the interstellar centerpiece of Phoebe BridgersPunisher, has received an acoustic rendition.

Recorded at Sound City in Los Angeles, the new version of the track is stripped of Ethan Gruska and Tony Berg’s production, leaving Bridgers solely on acoustic — resulting in a dazzling, even lonelier feel.

The new cut of “Chinese Satellite” is part of Secretly Canadian’s ongoing SC25 singles series, a celebration of the label’s 25th anniversary. All proceeds go directly to New Hope for Families, a nonprofit raising money to fight homelessness in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Chinese Satellite” is the 20th of the project’s 25 singles, after Bright Eyes “Running Back,” Hatchie’s “Crush,” Bartees Strange’s “Lady Luck,” and more.

Phoebe Bridgers Chinese Satellite

Courtesy of Secretly Canadian

Earlier this week, Bridgers expanded her Reunion Tour, which kicks off next month in Phoenix, Arizona. She recently launched Saddest Factory Radio on SiriusXM, a monthly show she hosts. It features her in conversations with artists from her label, while she plays and discusses her favorite songs.

“My favorite way to consume music is incidentally — something playing in the grocery store, an opening band I’ve never heard, a college radio station while trying to find signal on a road trip,” Bridgers told Rolling Stone. “I hope I can offer something like that to people who tune in.”

In This Article: Phoebe Bridgers, secretly, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.