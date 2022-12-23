Nature is healing: Phoebe Bridgers doesn’t want to kill her dad anymore.

The sadcore queen skipped all of the first date pleasantries on her outing with Chicken Shop Date’s whimsical host Amelia Dimoldenberg and jumped straight into existential oversharing, starting with a sprinkle of familial trauma.

The worst thing Bridgers has ever tasted, she recalled during the date, was a mixture of cigarette ash and tobacco spit in a water bottle. “My dad had it in the cup holder in a water bottle and I was a kid and I grabbed it and I chugged it before realizing what it was,” she remembered over french fries and chicken nuggets.

When Dimoldenberg asks if she still wants to kill her dad, referencing her emotional iceberg of a song “Kyoto,” the singer mulls it over for a second, landing on a “no” that sounds more like a question than a confident response.

The date, naturally, veers towards marketing strategy from there, with the host suggesting Bridgers start selling branded tissues as merchandise at her shows. “I feel like it’s kind of cool to see people crying at a show,” she admitted. Heartbreak, in all of its forms, is her bread and butter, after all.

Bridgers and Dimoldenberg cover all of their bases at the London chicken shop, from whether the singer thinks her supposed beau’s series Normal People is overrated (she doesn’t) to whether she actually did have herpes when she asked her mom to examine a picture of her crotch (she won’t say).

She also had to leave her date with some dating advice for the road, offering the general suggestion that the only way over heartbreak is through it and sharing a more hyper-specific, scheme-driven recommendation: that Demoldenberg should finally book her long-awaited date with Drake and then stand him up at the chicken shop. It’d be good for the plot.