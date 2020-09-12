See Phoebe Bridgers Play ‘Punisher’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Phoebe Bridgers wrapped a week of televised and virtual performances Saturday with an appearance on CBS This Morning, where the singer showcased three tracks from her 2020 LP Punisher.

For the morning show’s weekly “Saturday Sessions,” Bridgers, her skeleton getup and her backing band delivered “Kyoto,” “Garden Song” and the Punisher closer “I Know the End.” The session was the latest in a series of inventive promotional appearances for Bridgers, who was unable to tour in support of her latest LP due to the coronavirus.

Earlier in the week, Bridgers and Arlo Parks covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” for a BBC Radio 1 session. The singer followed that up by staging a mini-gig in a mock Oval Office for her NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series and appearing during Electric Lady’s Daniel Johnston tribute livestream, where she played “Peek-A-Boo.”

Bridgers also recently livestreamed a performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, performing Punisher for the first time in full, and played “ICU” and “Halloween” to an empty L.A. Coliseum in August.