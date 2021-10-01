Hear Phoebe Bridgers Cover Bo Burnham’s ‘That Funny Feeling’

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of Bo Burnham’s tune “That Funny Feeling,” with the song for sale exclusively via her Bandcamp. Proceeds from the track will benefit Texas Abortion Funds. Buy the song here.

The cover, which Bridgers has also been performing live on her current tour, was recorded in Los Angeles with Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska, Christian Lee Hutson, Harrison Whitford, Rob Moose, Sebastian Steinberg, Marshall Vore, Nate Walcott, and Maria Taylor. It was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Bridgers.

Of the track, the musician said, “This one’s for Greg Abbott.”

The Texas Abortion Funds will split the proceeds evenly between several organizations: Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane’s Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Inc.

Bridgers is currently on tour, with several upcoming tour stops, including a night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. She will perform at Austin City Limits and Shaky Knees Festival this month. She recently performed a moving set at Governors Ball in New York.