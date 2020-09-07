 See Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks Cover Radiohead's 'Fake Plastic Trees' - Rolling Stone
Watch Phoebe Bridgers, Arlo Parks Cover Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

Musicians teamed up for a BBC Radio 1 piano session

Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks teamed up to perform a cover of Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees.” The artists’ stripped back, piano-led version was recorded for Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show on BBC Radio 1.

Filmed in a church, the pristine acoustics enhance their tender rendition of The Bends classic. Bridgers takes lead on vocals, with rising UK artist Parks accompanying on piano and adding harmonies. They also performed Bridgers’ “Kyoto” from Punisher.

Bridgers dropped her sophomore studio album, Punisher, in June. Last month, Versus Creative’s 50on50 released videos of Bridgers delivering Punisher songs “ICU” and “Halloween” live at L.A. Coliseum, which was taped pre-Covid-19. The 50on50 series features musicians performing for small crowds in stadium-sized venues. The singer also recently teamed up with Courtney Barnett for a remote duet of Gillian Welch’s “Everything Is Free.” Arlo Parks, who was named one of YouTube Music’s Foundry artists last fall, released the video for “Hurt” last month.

