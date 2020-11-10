Phoebe Bridgers Announces ‘Copycat Killer’ EP, Out Later This Month

Phoebe Bridgers has announced a new EP, Copycat Killer, out November 20th via Dead Oceans.

The exclusive vinyl collection, available only through Rough Trade record stores, includes new versions of four tracks from Bridgers’ most recent album Punisher, released this past June. The featured songs include “Kyoto,” “Savior Complex,” “Chinese Satellite,” and “Punisher.” As a preview, Bridgers released the “copycat” version of “Kyoto” on Tuesday along with a video.

The new versions of the songs were recorded with Grammy Award-winning arranger and string player Rob Moose, who has also arranged and recorded strings for Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Alabama Shakes, John Legend, Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, the Killers, Kesha, Moses Sumney, FKA Twigs, Haim, Jose Gonzalez, Regina Spektor, and more.

Bridgers recently was interviewed for the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, in which she discusses her songwriting process, her influences, and her future work with host Brian Hiatt.

“There’s just some sort of longevity with making guitar-based music,” she told him. “Especially if you don’t stick to a specific genre, and you always write good songs. You have the chance to be, like, a John Prine character, where his last record was one of his best-selling records. I think there will always be a place for it. Someone like Jackson Browne, a lot of his music sounds dated. You can say the exact year that something came out because of a drum sound. But because he’s a great songwriter, he transcends that.”

Phoebe Bridgers, Copycat Killer EP Tracklist

1. Kyoto

2. Savior Complex

3. Chinese Satellite

4. Punisher