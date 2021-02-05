Phoebe Bridgers Sends Aidy Bryant Into a Panic in New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Phoebe Bridgers appears alongside Dan Levy and Aidy Bryant in a new set of promos for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the first of the two bits, Bryant tries to pump up Levy and Bridgers, both of whom are making their SNL debuts. After demanding big commitment from Levy, Bryant tells Bridgers, “I expect your songs to be hilarious, Weird Al-level.” After the singer-songwriter deadpans, “They’re not,” Bryant immediately goes into full meltdown and panic mode.

In the second promo, Levy asks Bridgers to write a song about her, a request she promptly turns down. Bryant, not missing a beat, takes on the task herself.

Bridgers’ Saturday Night Live debut comes in the wake of the four Grammy nominations she received for her widely acclaimed 2020 album, Punisher. The record is up for Best Alternative Album, “Kyoto” was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, and Bridgers was nominated for Best New Artist.