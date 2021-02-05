 Phoebe Bridgers Joins Dan Levy, Aidy Bryant in 'SNL' Promos - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Best Face Masks to Wear With Glasses to Help Prevent Foggy Lenses
Home Music Music News

Phoebe Bridgers Sends Aidy Bryant Into a Panic in New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Singer-songwriter freaks out comedian when she reveals her songs are not Weird Al-level hilarious

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Phoebe Bridgers appears alongside Dan Levy and Aidy Bryant in a new set of promos for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the first of the two bits, Bryant tries to pump up Levy and Bridgers, both of whom are making their SNL debuts. After demanding big commitment from Levy, Bryant tells Bridgers, “I expect your songs to be hilarious, Weird Al-level.” After the singer-songwriter deadpans, “They’re not,” Bryant immediately goes into full meltdown and panic mode.

In the second promo, Levy asks Bridgers to write a song about her, a request she promptly turns down. Bryant, not missing a beat, takes on the task herself.

Bridgers’ Saturday Night Live debut comes in the wake of the four Grammy nominations she received for her widely acclaimed 2020 album, Punisher. The record is up for Best Alternative Album, “Kyoto” was nominated for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance, and Bridgers was nominated for Best New Artist.

In This Article: Aidy Bryant, Dan Levy, Phoebe Bridgers, Saturday Night Live

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.